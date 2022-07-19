Traffic

BART service stopped between Concord, Pleasant Hill due to grass fire, agency says

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART service has stopped between Concord and Pleasant Hill stations due to a grass fire in the area, the agency tweeted Tuesday morning.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

There is a major delay in service on the Antioch line in the San Francisco Airport and Antioch directions. BART says County Connection is offering mutual aid on bus lines 11, 14, and 15.



Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficconcordpleasant hillbart
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
FBI investigates multi-million dollar jewelry heist in SoCal
Oakland man fatally shot while getting ready for work, girlfriend says
Couple warns EDD of identity theft; agency seizes tax return anyways
UK breaks its record for highest temperature as heat wave builds
Uvalde community members say they want former CISD police chief fired
Search underway for Livermore bowling alley shooting suspect
SF Walgreens' shoplifter arrested again for stealing from CVS
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot at $530M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Giant wave crashes over Hawaii condos during 'historic' weather
9-year-old girl dies after doing 'Blackout Challenge' on TikTok
Emilia Clarke aneurysm: Actress says parts of brain are 'missing'
Person hit, killed by BART train near Hayward station
More TOP STORIES News