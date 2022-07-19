BART service stopped between Concord, Pleasant Hill due to grass fire, agency says

BART service has stopped between Concord and Pleasant Hill due to a grass fire in the area. There is a major delay in service on the Antioch line in the SFO Airport and Antioch directions. County Connection is offering mutual aid on bus lines 11, 14, and 15. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) July 19, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART service has stopped between Concord and Pleasant Hill stations due to a grass fire in the area, the agency tweeted Tuesday morning.There is a major delay in service on the Antioch line in the San Francisco Airport and Antioch directions. BART says County Connection is offering mutual aid on bus lines 11, 14, and 15.