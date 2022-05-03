Minor league team in South Carolina to help youth baseball team finish game interrupted by gunfire

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- A South Carolina minor league team is stepping up to the plate in a big way for a local young baseball team who had their game interrupted by gunshots.

The Charleston RiverDogs, a minor league baseball team, has invited the youth baseball team to finish the game at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, where the RiverDogs play.

Local authorities say that on Monday night, multiple vehicles carrying teenagers pulled into a parking lot when a fist fight broke out and shots were fired.

According to the mayor, the shooting had nothing to do with the baseball game or a practice that was happening in the park.


No injuries were reported.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.
