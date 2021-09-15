Weather

Air Quality Advisory extended through Thursday for Bay Area due to wildfire smoke

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended an air quality advisory for the region through Thursday because of smoke from wildfires elsewhere in Northern California.

The air district had issued the advisory for Wednesday as a result of wildfire smoke that was expected to cause moderate levels of air pollution but not enough to exceed federal health standards and prompt a Spare the Air alert and local wood-burning ban.

The smoke is expected to mostly stay aloft, but anyone who smells smoke is advised to stay inside with windows and doors closed, and to set their air conditioning and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from getting inside.

People can find the latest air quality readings in the region here.



