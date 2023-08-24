Video shows thieves breaking into three cars in less than two minutes near Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco.

Video shows thieves break into 3 cars in less than 2 minutes near Fisherman's Wharf

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco city leaders say they're getting tough on crime but will it be enough to improve the city's reputation?

This comes after thieves were caught on camera hitting car after car near one of the city's popular tourist destinations, Fisherman's Wharf.

ABC7 News anchor Karina Nova spoke to a former news photographer who captured the video that already has more than a million views on YouTube.

VIDEO: SF business owner hands out 'do not break into this car' signs to protect customers

The video starts with items being taken out of a vehicle.

The former photographer says he started shooting the video when he saw a person driving and another hopping out to break into cars at Fisherman's Wharf.

He then follows the crew to North Point near Powell Street.

In the video, you can see the person in the mask hop out of a white Lexus and peek into cars at metered spots. Some they break into and others they don't - we can only assume they saw nothing inside to take.

In less than 30 seconds, they've already hit two cars.

EXCLUSIVE: SF business owner patrols neighborhood with imitation gun, ski mask to scare off thieves

Then the thieves target a blue SUV where it looks like someone is inside. You can see a hand and then can hear someone screaming.

That's a total of three cars broken into in less than two minutes.

The former news photographer who shot the video says he didn't feel in danger but stopped recording in case his luck ran out. He says he took the video to the police and they told him "they know" this is happening.

He decided to return to the area a day after recording the video and noticed there was an added police presence.

Overall he said this is just a sad situation and he hopes people are aware it's happening.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live