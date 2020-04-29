$2 million worth of Wagyu steaks donated to San Francisco food banks, nonprofits

"A friend of a friend mentioned there was this big steak donation that wanted to be made in SF and they didn't know who to give it to or how to handle it. Because I have a lot of contacts with non-profits and community organizations it all came together," said Kanishka Karunaratne Cheng, who helped connect the donor with the recipients.
RELATED: 6 Bay Area counties relax some shelter-in-place restrictions; here are changes starting May 4
Cheng co-founded a new non-profit, Together SF when the pandemic hit. She saw the need for food, senior citizens who needed help shopping, and other issues the pandemic caused in the city. But she never dreamed her charity would be involved in something like this.
"So random! So bizarre! I was like- 'are you sure? Are we really doing this?' Turns out yes we are! They showed up today and we are delivering them," she said as non-profits picked up the steaks.
Snake River Farms usually sells to San Francisco's fine restaurants. With restaurants closed, the company decided to donate. The company said in a statement it knows food can bring comfort in a crisis and it wanted affected communities in California to know how much they mean to the company.
RELATED: Bay Area restaurants give back to community one pizza at a time
Susan Murphy from Faces SF picked up 600 steaks to take to a food drive in the Bayview District.
"They will be extremely surprised and grateful especially to have meat on the table," she said.
Cheng said they chose small non-profits that often get overlooked when a large donation is distributed.
The George W. Davis Senior center in the Bayview was one of the recipients. The director said the chef was excitedly planning how to serve the 3,000 premium steaks.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19