Bay Area Easter egg hunts outshine wet weather forecast as annual events continue through weekend

BERKELY, Calif. (KGO) -- Parents across the Bay Area are watching the weather this weekend, hoping annual Easter egg hunts won't be canceled or delayed by rain. In many spots, storm clouds cleared, giving way to sun.

Look out! Hundreds of four-year olds were coming in hot Saturday, on a mission for Easter eggs.

This was the City of Berkeley's annual Spring Egg Hunt Extravaganza in Cesar Chavez Park. Organizer Steph Chu feared the big family event might be a washout.

"We were running rain or shine, but we really got lucky with this weather. The sun came out," Chu said.

Parent Bridget Mendez brought her two kids for the hunt.

"I love that the weather cleared up. Hopefully, it stays like this for the rest of the weekend. We'd like to do more fun events," Mendez said.

Kids in Pleasant Hill were making a mad dash for colorful eggs Saturday at Pleasant Hill Park. The grass was pretty wet but nobody seemed to mind.

In San Francisco, some Easter events were moved indoors.

"We're using the church as Easter egg grounds. We've got eggs and candy secretly hidden everywhere. Kids are having a ball running though," said Glide Church President and CEO Dr. Gina Fromer.

Glide helped out at the last minute and opened its doors to families living in the Tenderloin.

"It usually happens at Boeddeker Park but because of the rain, we didn't want to disappoint the kids. So, Glide stepped in as it usually does and saved the day," Fromer said.

