Off-duty Bay Area firefighter helps save man from drowning in Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KGO) -- An off-duty Bay Area firefighter is being credited with helping save a man from drowning in Lake Tahoe.The Washoe County Sheriff's office provided ABC7 with a picture of the boat and crew that came to the rescue.The rescue took place on July 5th, when witnesses say the victim had been swimming in the lake when he suddenly began to struggle and disappeared under the water.Several people on the beach swam out and pulled the man to shore.The firefighter saw a woman performing CPR on the victim and stepped in to help.He is identified as Freddy Matias from CalFire's Napa Valley station in St. Helena.The Washoe County Sheriff's office says the woman had recently graduated from a physician assistant program in Des Moines, Iowa.It adds the right people with the right skills were in the right place at the right time.The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.The Press Democrat reports the victim is also from the Bay Area.