Crews battling brush fire burning on side of I-80 in Pinole

PINOLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are working to contain a brush fire burning on the side of Interstate 80 in Pinole.

The California Highway Patrol says a car broke down on I-80 Friday afternoon and caught fire on the shoulder.

Those flames quickly moved to the hillside.

CHP says thankfully the driver escaped without injury but firefighters are now on scene trying to contain the brush fire.



