Crews battling brush fire burning on side of I-80 in Pinole

FIRE at I-80 E/B in PINOLE. A car became disabled & caught fire on the shoulder, catching the hillside on fire. Thankfully the driver escaped with no injuries. Fire Department on scene now working to contain it. The #4 lane is blocked w/ CHP units on scene for traffic control. pic.twitter.com/zEayccd7Su — CHP - Contra Costa (@320PIO) August 28, 2020

PINOLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are working to contain a brush fire burning on the side of Interstate 80 in Pinole.The California Highway Patrol says a car broke down on I-80 Friday afternoon and caught fire on the shoulder.Those flames quickly moved to the hillside.CHP says thankfully the driver escaped without injury but firefighters are now on scene trying to contain the brush fire.