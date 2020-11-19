Voter turnout reached over 80% in Bay Area for 2020 election

More than two weeks after the 2020 presidential election, Bay Area officials are close to having all the votes counted.
The numbers are revealing how this election was different from those in the past. All nine Bay Area counties saw voter turnout above 80%.
Solano County was just over that with 80.68%. Marin County reached almost 90% turnout -- that put the North Bay county's turnout on par with 2016, but it was a little less than 2008. Santa Clara County also saw the highest turnout there since Obama ran for his first term. San Francisco saw historic numbers with 86.23% turnout -- that's the same turnout percentage as 1956 when President Eisenhower won reelection. San Mateo County had a turnout of 85.7% -- the last time the county saw the turnout that high was in 1968 when Nixon won his first term.
The pandemic also made this election historic. The numbers show vote-by-mail was extremely popular. In Alameda and Contra Costa Counties -- more than 75% of voters cast their ballots by mail.
