Decorating on a budget: Here's how 2 recent grads furnished their SF apartment, saved $10,000

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In this time of high unemployment, many of us are looking for ways to save money. We introduce you to two Bay Area tech workers who managed to refurnish their home not only with style, but on the cheap.At just 23-years-old, two tech workers kept their expectations grounded while enjoying the view from above in their high rise apartment in San Francisco's Mission Bay.Here's a peek at what they accomplished in four weeks to convert their nearly empty two-bedroom into a dream space."Hello, welcome to our place," they said as they greeted us at the door.James Zamora and Alexander Madrzyk recently moved in together into their first apartment.The two filled up their kitchen, dining, living room and two bedrooms with nearly 70 pieces of furniture and knick-knacks-- all bought in four weeks."We were going for homey, but also nicer quality items. So we didn't want to choose things that would break down fast," said Alexander.He is a software engineer just out of college and says he doesn't have a lot of savings.James has a strong interest in design and wanted an apartment that inspires creativity."So I had to find different options on how to make both of our world's work and make sure we're happy with the situation," James said.Their solution -- choose items for sale at high-end stores but also available at second-hand shops.They settled on Facebook Marketplace for most of their shopping."You can see how long people had their profile on Facebook. So there's more trust on that platform," said Alexander.Among their best buys, the couple came away with a leather sofa seen on Facebook for free.The person they got it from gave it away rather than pay someone to haul it away.They also received a cabinet and kitchen table for free.The legs were broken, so James and Alex simply cut off the legs and put it on this ledge."The couple they got it from they were trying to downsize their apartment," Alexander recalled.The two chairs were a steal at $10 bucks eachJames and Alex found a cabinet for $30The glasses? They were free while a vase set them back just 15.These wine storage cubes sold for one dollar each while the rug underneath went for $10.This big-screen TV turned out to be one of their more expensive items -- $50.The drink cart-another 40 bucks and the display shelf $30.In all the couple estimates they saved some $10,000.They also created the perfect ambiance.The couple furnished the apartment just in time for James' birthday party.Facebook Marketplace now has implemented a curbside pick up and delivery system to ensure social distancing.