Job opening: Anchor/Reporter

Disney Entertainment's eight-owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. Emmy Award-winning station KGO-TV ABC7 is the San Francisco Bay Area's source for breaking news, weather and live video. Widely recognized for its solution-based promise to help the Bay Area communities, the station's initiative "Building a Better Bay Area" dedicates more time, resources and reporting to the issues that impact its viewers' quality of life. From the local economy and education to health and safety to issues impacting the environment, ABC7's focus is to bring a greater perspective on the challenges currently facing neighborhoods. KGO-TV is an ABC-owned television station serving San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and all of the greater Bay Area.

KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC ABC-owned television station in San Francisco, is seeking a smart, dedicated anchor and aggressive multi-skilled journalist who loves to dig and enterprise-lead stories. ABC7 News is committed to Building a Better Bay Area through solutions journalism. The ideal candidate must be a passionate storyteller, brilliant multi-platform content creator, effective communicator, and proven collaborator. The ideal candidate must have a strong editorial background in a breaking news environment. Candidates also must be active users of social media for newsgathering and have a demonstrated ability to move the audience between linear and digital platforms.

Applicants are expected to be able to shoot, write and edit visually creative, memorable stories with active live reporting. A successful candidate will have a proven track record of developing contacts and sources and telling impactful stories. Our ideal candidate innovates every day and enjoys experimenting with new technology. This person must be organized and work well under pressure and constant deadlines. We want someone who brings a positive attitude every day and is receptive to feedback.

This role involves anchoring our weekend morning newscasts and reporting three days per week. In addition, this person will be a fill-in anchor on weekday newscasts. When reporting, the person is expected to turn stories for newscasts, our website and our 24/7 stream. Reporters must write, shoot and edit their stories, and appear live from the field during the station's newscast. Reporters use consumer and prosumer digital camera equipment, cell phones and non-linear desktop editing platforms. They must pitch original stories and develop contacts within the community. In addition, anchor/reporters need to have an active presence in social media.

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum of five years of experience anchoring/reporting in a top 50 market and a bachelor's degree.

Candidates should have a solid resume reel showing superior on-camera presentation.

Must have excellent writing skills, possess solid news judgment and ethical decision-making skills.

Candidates should be able to shoot videos and edit stories for linear and digital on non-linear desktop editing platforms.

Preferred Qualifications:

Knowledge of the San Francisco Bay Area

Bilingual is beneficial

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree

Preferred Education:

Journalism or Communications degree

This position is covered under the Company's collective bargaining agreement with SAG-AFTRA

The pay rate for this role in San Francisco is $154,000 - $167,000 per year. The base pay actually offered may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience, among other factors. Select benefits may be provided as part of the compensation package, such as medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered. To learn more about our benefits visit: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/benefits.

TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 10064190 (KGO Anchor/Reporter), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.



The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.