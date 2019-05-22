Operation Varsity Blues: Bay Area parent pleads guilty in college admissions scandal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5270228" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News has the latest on Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, who are charged in the college admissions scandal known as Operation Varsity Blues.

BOSTON (KGO) -- Another Bay Area parent accused in the college admissions cheating scandal has pleaded guilty.Napa Vinyard Owner Agustin Huneeus pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.Huneeus is accused of paying to secure his daughter's admission to USC as a water polo recruit, even though she didn't really play. Her athletic profile included a Photoshopped water polo picture.Huneeus is also accused of paying for the college entrance exam cheating scheme for his daughter.Huneeus apologized in a statement Tuesday writing, "With my plea today, I am taking full responsibility for my wrongful actions. My life has been devoted to my family and the people I have worked with and for. I have disappointed them all and brought shame on myself and the people I love. While I wish I could go back and make different and better choices, of course I cannot. What I can do now is to say: I am sorry and I apologize. Beyond my circle of family, friends, and colleagues, I also apologize to students who work hard to get into college on their own merit, as well as to their families. Today's plea was an important step in my effort to take responsibility and accept the consequences for acts that I deeply regret, and I hope that with time and effort I will be able to earn back the respect of the people whose trust I have betrayed."As part of Huneeus' plea agreement, prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of 15 months in prison and a $95,000 fine. Huneeus' sentencing is set for October 4.