Operation Varsity Blues

Operation Varsity Blues: Bay Area parent pleads guilty in college admissions scandal

By Melanie Woodrow
BOSTON (KGO) -- Another Bay Area parent accused in the college admissions cheating scandal has pleaded guilty.

LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam

Napa Vinyard Owner Agustin Huneeus pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Huneeus is accused of paying to secure his daughter's admission to USC as a water polo recruit, even though she didn't really play. Her athletic profile included a Photoshopped water polo picture.

MORE: Felicity Huffman, facing possible prison time, pleads guilty in college admissions scandal

Huneeus is also accused of paying for the college entrance exam cheating scheme for his daughter.

Huneeus apologized in a statement Tuesday writing, "With my plea today, I am taking full responsibility for my wrongful actions. My life has been devoted to my family and the people I have worked with and for. I have disappointed them all and brought shame on myself and the people I love. While I wish I could go back and make different and better choices, of course I cannot. What I can do now is to say: I am sorry and I apologize. Beyond my circle of family, friends, and colleagues, I also apologize to students who work hard to get into college on their own merit, as well as to their families. Today's plea was an important step in my effort to take responsibility and accept the consequences for acts that I deeply regret, and I hope that with time and effort I will be able to earn back the respect of the people whose trust I have betrayed."

As part of Huneeus' plea agreement, prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of 15 months in prison and a $95,000 fine. Huneeus' sentencing is set for October 4.

MORE: Lori Loughlin, husband 'didn't realize' actions were illegal, according to report
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News has the latest on Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, who are charged in the college admissions scandal known as Operation Varsity Blues.



See more stories and videos related to Operation Varsity Blues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napamassachusettseducationoperation varsity bluescollegebriberyu.s. & worldfraud
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Felicity Huffman remorseful for role in college scandal, co-stars say
Menlo Park mother pleads guilty in college admissions scheme
Menlo Park father pleads guilty in college admissions scandal
Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college admissions scandal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News