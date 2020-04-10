Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: Several Bay Area parks to close, officials restrict parking for Easter weekend

By J.R. Stone
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- Many Regional Parks and Open Space Preserves will be closing this Easter weekend.

Officials say they are trying to protect public safety.

The weather is expected to be nice and there is a fear that large crowds will gather. Thursday we saw several Bay Area parks packed with people.

WATCH SUNDAY: 'Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration'

At Marina Park in San Leandro, you'd never know there was a shelter order in place. There were cars lined up as far as you could see.

"I think at the end people just want to enjoy life and enjoy the weather right now it is spring," says college student Jamal Sultan.

There is a fear that even more people will come out this Easter weekend when the weather is expected to be even nicer.

Because of that, dozens of parks including Lake Chabot Park in Alameda County, Mission Peak in Fremont, and Miller Knox Regional Shoreline will all be closed and parking even more restricted.

"A little bit scary we've never had this experience before," says Mohammad Musa who showed up at Marina Park to go running with two friends.

Parking lots at that location were closed Thursday.

RELATED: Virtual Easter egg hunt for kids!

Garbage cans are taped up as well, but hundreds of people still came out and parked on the street. There was even a game of soccer going on.

Some participating are concerned about the virus but say they are still being safe.

"Yeah I feel worried that's why when I play you can see I dress up," said one of the people participating in the pick-up match.

Many of the locations in these parks have already been off-limits. The difference this coming weekend is that we'll see additional parking areas closed.

You can go to the Regional Parks and Open Space Preserves website here, where there is an official list of which parks are off-limits this weekend.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.



Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan leandrofremontsocial distancingalameda countycoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placenyc parkseaster
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News