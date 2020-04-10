Coronavirus

WATCH SUNDAY: 'Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Easter Sunday will be different for millions of people around the world this year as the coronavirus pandemic has forced many to shelter in place to stop the spread of the virus.

WATCH: 'Finding Faith: Better Together': Bay Area Interfaith Community Worship

In an effort to bring the community together on a special day, ABC7 presents, "Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration."

You'll be able to celebrate Easter with a special virtual service Sunday at 11 a.m. on ABC7 from Glide Church in San Francisco.

The service will also be available to stream on abc7news.com, the ABC7 News app, the ABC7 Facebook and ABC7 YouTube pages.

Check back on Sunday at 11 a.m. to watch Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitysan franciscocoronavirus californiacatholic churchcoronaviruschurch
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
'Finding Faith: Better Together': Bay Area Interfaith Community Worship
CORONAVIRUS
Another Bay Area nursing home COVID-19 outbreak leads to questions about governor's plan
'RV's 4 MD's' keeps COVID-19 workforce from putting their families at risk
SF scientists' stem cell research could help in COVID-19 fight
Civil rights activists, lawyers call for release of all inmates from Santa Rita jail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another Bay Area nursing home COVID-19 outbreak leads to questions about governor's plan
Were Californians exposed to coronavirus last year?
Coronavirus data: See how the curve is bending in each Bay Area county
COVID-19 Diaries: Pregnancy during the coronavirus crisis
COVID-19 Updates: CA death toll tops 500, NB senior living facility outbreak, cars line up for food
East Bay restaurant gives back to front-line workers, first responders
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus kindness: YMCA offers free pop-up camps for children of essential workers
CHP tickets driver going 139 mph on East Bay highway
South Bay churches, businesses step up to provide resources during COVID-19 pandemic
EXCLUSIVE: SF launches initiative to trace every single COVID-19 case and contact
More TOP STORIES News