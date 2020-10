Wind & power outages in Bay Area live updates: Gusts ease, fire threat remains

County-by-county breakdown of how many Bay Area customers lost power:

Alameda County: 16,329 customers, 795 Medical Baseline customers



Contra Costa County: 17,966 customers, 883 Medical Baseline customers



Lake County: 21,621 customers, 1,572 Medical Baseline customers



Marin County: 13,809 customers, 443 Medical Baseline customers



Napa County: 11,026 customers, 393 Medical Baseline customers



San Mateo County: 3,671 customers, 93 Medical Baseline customers



Santa Clara County: 4,182 customers, 205 Medical Baseline customers



Santa Cruz County: 13,872 customers, 955 Medical Baseline customers



Solano County: 1,597 customers, 96 Medical Baseline customers



Sonoma County: 23,464 customers, 1,164 Medical Baseline customers

Here's the latest on gusts in the Bay Area:

Oct. 27, 2020

Oct. 26, 2020

Burckhalter Elementary School



Grass Valley ES



Howard ES & Roses in Concrete (Connected charter)



Montclair ES



King Estates Property - which includes Rudsdale Continuation and Sojourner Truth, charter BayTech



Skyline High School

Oct. 25, 2020

RELATED PG&E OUTAGE STORIES AND VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Power has been restored to 156,000 customers impacted by PG&E's latest round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs . At its peak, 345,000 customers in 36 counties across California were impacted.A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect until 5 p.m. for the Diablo Range, East Bay Hills and North Bay Mountains.PG&E says it restored power to more than 156,000 of the approximately 345,000 customers impacted by the PSPS by 10 p.m. Monday night. "All remaining customers-approximately 189,000-are expected to have power back on late Tuesday evening," the utility said.PG&E officials held a briefing to give the latest details on the power shutoff impacting tens of thousands in the Bay Area. As of 6 p.m., 95,000 customers have been restored and 250,000 are still without power. Officials say 28% of customers have been restored and the percentage is expected to increase in the next few hours.PG&E Meteorologist Scott Strenfel says they are projecting another wind event Tuesday night that will be less extreme from the night before. High winds are expected for the North Bay hills in Mt. St. Helena, a small pocket in the East Bay, and the Santa Cruz mountains.Further restoration is still predicted for Tuesday officials say.The Lafayette Police Department says the city's Public Safety Power Shutoff will continue through Tuesday. The city stated that, "Portions of Lafayette will remain without power overnight until such time as PG&E can inspect power lines." Due to continued high winds, PG&E hasn't yet been unable to fly helicopters to make inspections. The East Bay Municipal Utility District says its Lafayette and San Pablo Reservoir Recreation Areas and East Bay trails will remain closed due to weather through Tuesday, Oct. 27. Rec areas and trails will re-open on Wednesday, Oct. 28Oakland Unified School district says the following schools are closed on Monday due to the PG&E power outages:Winds at the top of Kirkwood Mountain Resort have been gusting to 140 mph this morning, according to Meteorologist Mike Nicco.The Red Flag Warning has been extended through 5 p.m. today for the coast and lower elevations. The warning is still in effect until 5 p.m.Tuesday for the Diablo range, East Bay hills and North Bay mountains.The Oakland Zoo tweeted that it will be closed all Monday due to the power outage. It is possible the zoo will also be closed Tuesday. More details here The Bay Area began Monday morning entrenched in our most dangerous fire conditions. Lower elevations expect one last burst of potentially damaging winds for a few hours after sunrise. The Wind Advisory for all areas expires at 11 a.m.Overnight, gusts reached 89 mph in Middletown, 82 mph on Mount Saint Helena, 62 mph on Mount Diablo, 58 mph at Oakland International Airport, 57 mph at the Pittsburg Marina, according to the National Weather Service.PG&E officials say because of the high winds, extremely low humidity, dry vegetation and severe drought, the utility company has knocked out power to 361,000 customers in 36 counties. PG&E says nearly 106,000 customers in the Bay Area have been impacted.At least two East Bay jurisdictions suggested that residents in the highest risk areas consider evacuating voluntarily ahead of the high winds that have prompted a Red Flag Warning for much of the Bay Area. Get the full story here