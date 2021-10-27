Burlingame businesses struggle after several days without power due to storm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11168472" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Marin family is lucky to be alive after they were almost crushed to death in their home during Sunday's super storm.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- In Burlingame, business owners are still feeling the impacts of the storm that blew in over the weekend even days after the rains have stopped.Along the 1400 block of Burlingame Avenue, business owners say there's nothing worse than being left in the dark.This week it's both physically, as their stores have been without power since Sunday, and emotionally as they say PG&E has not told them how or why this problem keeps happening."Mother Nature is Mother Nature, I just wish maybe it would be prioritized that they would work on the business district," Alana's Cafe & Sixto's Cantina Owner Francesca Tashjian said. "Not that we're more important than a family who lost power, but a lot of people have especially restaurants, they lose a lot."Some business owners worked in the dark while others remain closed as employees lose wages and restaurants lost food.With tears in her eyes, the owner of Baskin Robbins told us she lost her entire inventory delivered on Saturday.It's a struggle some owners have faced for nearly 30 years."A place like Burlingame Avenue, I feel sorry for all the businesses here," UK Hair Owner Jeff Silverman said. "The restaurants, the retail stores, I mean, everyone's suffering already and it makes it ten times worse."It was only the 1400 block that was without power, just across the street it was business as usual.Some businesses along that block had some backup power running part of their store.We were there this afternoon when anger peaked as the last bit of power on the street was lost."We have not had power for two days," The Cashmere Sale of Burlingame Manager Gail Karp said. "If you take a look over here, we had a little bit of power behind the building. What we had to do is take these power cords to go from the back to try and get the little bit of power we could get and they just turned it off. We are at the mercy of PG&E."PG&E held a news conference Tuesday and while they didn't respond to the specific outages on Burlingame Ave., they said their work isn't stopping."The Peninsula was hit particularly hard," PG&E Spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said. "This is all hands on deck, lots of blue trucks out there and people will expect to see those trucks until this work is complete."Power is scheduled to return Wednesday at 11:35 pm.