More than 2,600 customers without power in Bay Area, PG&E says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are a number of power outages across the Bay Area.
According to PG&E, more than, 2,600 customers are without power as of 2 p.m.
The PG&E map shows outages in nearly every county.
The highest number of customers are currently in the East Bay, the agency said.
Here are the latest numbers as of 2 p.m.:
San Francisco
388
Peninsula
131
North Bay
52
East Bay
1,857
South Bay
183
Bay Area Total
2,611
