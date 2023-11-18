More than 2,600 customers without power in Bay Area, PG&E says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are a number of power outages across the Bay Area.

According to PG &E, more than, 2,600 customers are without power as of 2 p.m.

This is a PG&E map of the areas in the Bay Area without power as of 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

The PG &E map shows outages in nearly every county.

The highest number of customers are currently in the East Bay, the agency said.

Here are the latest numbers as of 2 p.m.:

San Francisco

388

Peninsula

131

North Bay

52

East Bay

1,857

South Bay

183

Bay Area Total

2,611

