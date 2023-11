A level 1 system continues as rain and possible thunderstorms move overhead. Heavy rain moving in from the south will keep roadways very treacherous.

TIMELINE: Round of wet weather to move out of Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On-and-off showers will continue through Saturday with breezy conditions before we see a sunny and dry Sunday.

Rain will continue on and off Saturday with amounts totaling .05-.25" through 11 p.m.

Here's a timeline of the Level 1 storm.

Saturday

2 a.m. - noon: Best chance for scattered showers, isolated downpours

Noon - 7 p.m.: Showers become isolated

7 p.m. - Midnight: Showers exit, drying out

Sunday

GOREGOUS, enjoy the sunshine

