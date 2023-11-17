TIMELINE: Here's when rain will move out of the Bay Area
Friday, November 17, 2023 2:54PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a round of showers Thursday, rain is back in the forecast later Friday.
ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says on-and-off showers will continue through Saturday with breezy conditions before we see a sunny and dry Sunday.
Here's a timeline of the Level 1 storm.
Previous rain timeline here.
LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Friday
- Morning: Quiet, mix of sun and clouds
- 2 p.m. - 9 p.m,: Best chance of showers, isolated downpours.
- 9 p.m. - Midnight: Shower chance becomes isolated.
WATCH: Latest AccuWeather Bay Area forecast here
Saturday
- 2 a.m. - noon: Best chance for scattered showers, isolated downpours
- Noon - 7 p.m.: Showers become isolated
- 7 p.m. - Midnight: Showers exit, drying out
Sunday
- GOREGOUS, enjoy the sunshine
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.