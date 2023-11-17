TIMELINE: Here's when rain will move out of the Bay Area

Today starts with partly sunny skies before our next round of showers will arrive later this afternoon, with the best chance between 2 p.m.- 9 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a round of showers Thursday, rain is back in the forecast later Friday.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says on-and-off showers will continue through Saturday with breezy conditions before we see a sunny and dry Sunday.

Here's a timeline of the Level 1 storm.

Previous rain timeline here.

Friday

Morning: Quiet, mix of sun and clouds

2 p.m. - 9 p.m,: Best chance of showers, isolated downpours.

9 p.m. - Midnight: Shower chance becomes isolated.

Saturday

2 a.m. - noon: Best chance for scattered showers, isolated downpours

Noon - 7 p.m.: Showers become isolated

7 p.m. - Midnight: Showers exit, drying out

Sunday

GOREGOUS, enjoy the sunshine

