TIMELINE: Here's when rain will move out of the Bay Area

ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Friday, November 17, 2023 2:54PM
AccuWeather Forecast: Partly sunny before showers return in afternoon
Today starts with partly sunny skies before our next round of showers will arrive later this afternoon, with the best chance between 2 p.m.- 9 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a round of showers Thursday, rain is back in the forecast later Friday.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says on-and-off showers will continue through Saturday with breezy conditions before we see a sunny and dry Sunday.

Here's a timeline of the Level 1 storm.

Friday

  • Morning: Quiet, mix of sun and clouds
  • 2 p.m. - 9 p.m,: Best chance of showers, isolated downpours.
  • 9 p.m. - Midnight: Shower chance becomes isolated.

Saturday

  • 2 a.m. - noon: Best chance for scattered showers, isolated downpours
  • Noon - 7 p.m.: Showers become isolated
  • 7 p.m. - Midnight: Showers exit, drying out

Sunday

  • GOREGOUS, enjoy the sunshine
