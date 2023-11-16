TIMELINE: Here's when heaviest rain will move through Bay Area this week
Thursday, November 16, 2023 9:53PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another round of showers will be moving through the Bay Area Thursday with the best chance of rain between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says it looks like the storm will be sticking around a little longer with scattered showers last most of the day on Saturday.
Here's a timeline of the Level 1 storm.
Thursday
- Morning: Widely isolated showers (mainly SC Mtns), most waking up to dry conditions and partly sunny skies
- 2 p.m.-4 p.m.: Next round of scattered showers arrives
- 4 p.m.-7 p.m.: Best chance for showers
- 7 p.m.-9 p.m.: Showers exit from south to north
- After 9 p.m.: Dry skies, mostly cloudy
Friday
- Morning: Dry, partly sunny
- 2 p.m.-5 p.m.: Showers return
- 5 p.m.-12 a.m.: Scattered showers
Saturday
- Before 5 p.m.: Scattered showers and isolated downpours
- After 5 p.m.: Showers exit, skies dry out
