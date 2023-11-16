TIMELINE: Here's when heaviest rain will move through Bay Area this week

The low pressure that is spinning off the coast of California will continue to bring showers to the Bay Area over the next few days.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another round of showers will be moving through the Bay Area Thursday with the best chance of rain between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says it looks like the storm will be sticking around a little longer with scattered showers last most of the day on Saturday.

Here's a timeline of the Level 1 storm.

Thursday

Morning: Widely isolated showers (mainly SC Mtns), most waking up to dry conditions and partly sunny skies

2 p.m.-4 p.m.: Next round of scattered showers arrives

4 p.m.-7 p.m.: Best chance for showers

7 p.m.-9 p.m.: Showers exit from south to north

After 9 p.m.: Dry skies, mostly cloudy

Friday

Morning: Dry, partly sunny

2 p.m.-5 p.m.: Showers return

5 p.m.-12 a.m.: Scattered showers

Saturday

Before 5 p.m.: Scattered showers and isolated downpours

After 5 p.m.: Showers exit, skies dry out

