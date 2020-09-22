Peninsula's 'Great Glass Pumpkin Patch' goes virtual this year

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- An annual family favorite event on the Peninsula is going online-only this year due to the pandemic.Artists are fired up to celebrate the 'Great Glass Pumpkin Patch's' 25th anniversary with a virtual celebration.The pumpkin patch has been held on the grounds of the Palo Alto Art Center in years past.This year, it's an online affair where visitors can peruse more than 10,000 hand-blown and hand-crafted gourds."There are ways to make it fun. And I think each artist is going to find a way to promote their work. And artists are creative. We're going to make it happen," said Bobby Bowes, resident artist.More than 25 artists have spent the past few months creating the glass pumpkins.Organizers say many have been hit hard financially by the pandemic, so any support this year is extra appreciated.