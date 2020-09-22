Pumpkin patch, hayrides and more; San Jose farm gets ready to open to public

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Tuesday is the first official day of Fall, and it's already looking like it in San Jose!
SKY7 flew over the pumpkin patch near near Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue.
In the video, you can see "2020" is carved out, with a picture of a pumpkin.
It's part of the Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch that will open Oct. 1.
According to Spina Farms' website, it has added a new attraction, "pumpkin blasters." Visitors will get the chance to launch pumpkins from giant cannons.
The pumpkin patch also includes a hayride attraction and over 25 varieties of pumpkins.
Spina Farms will be enforcing strict COVID 19 safety measures. All visitors will be required to wear face masks and maintain 6 feet of physical distancing.
