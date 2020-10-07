Healthy dose of rain Bay Area was hoping for is not coming after all, latest forecast shows

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says it looks like chances of wet weather for this weekend are drying up, bringing little relief for firefighters battling wildfires in the region.
Nicco is tracking two forecasts, right now. Unfortunately, he says the European model, which was the wettest, is trending dry.
Future radar shows "at midnight Friday, the storm system is a lot farther to the west and it just kind of falls apart as we head through the morning hours and into the evening."
You can expect cooler temperatures in the afternoon hours.
"There's a slight change of some drizzle," said Nicco. But it's not much.
"Our next system is looking like a Saturday event, but not the good healthy rain that we were hoping for," added Nicco.
As we head through Friday and Saturday -- Nicco is looking at a couple hundredths of an inch of rain.
"That is just not a lot to get the air clear, especially to help the firefighters," said Nicco.
