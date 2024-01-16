TIMELINE: Level 1 storm returns to Bay Area; slick and slow commute expected

Get ready for some big changes. The remainder of the week is looking cloudier and stormier.

Get ready for some big changes. The remainder of the week is looking cloudier and stormier.

Get ready for some big changes. The remainder of the week is looking cloudier and stormier.

Get ready for some big changes. The remainder of the week is looking cloudier and stormier.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get ready for wet weather to return to the Bay Area this week. A Level 1 storm on ABC7's Exclusive Storm Impact Scale moves in Tuesday producing mainly light rain and showers, but also occasional downpours.

The biggest impact will be a slick and slow evening rush. Here's the breakdown of the conditions:

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Morning: Cloudy and quiet.

Midday: Isolated showers mainly in the North Bay.

Late afternoon/evening: Showers across the entire Bay Area with some scattered downpours; slick/slow commute is expected.

Night: Showers are isolated as storm system is exiting the Bay Area.

Midweek will be a little drier, but we can expect a series of rainy days beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend and into next week.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live