TIMELINE: Level 1 storm returns to Bay Area; slick and slow commute expected

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get ready for wet weather to return to the Bay Area this week. A Level 1 storm on ABC7's Exclusive Storm Impact Scale moves in Tuesday producing mainly light rain and showers, but also occasional downpours.
The biggest impact will be a slick and slow evening rush. Here's the breakdown of the conditions:
Morning: Cloudy and quiet.
Midday: Isolated showers mainly in the North Bay.
Late afternoon/evening: Showers across the entire Bay Area with some scattered downpours; slick/slow commute is expected.
Night: Showers are isolated as storm system is exiting the Bay Area.
Midweek will be a little drier, but we can expect a series of rainy days beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend and into next week.
