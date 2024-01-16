  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

TIMELINE: Level 1 storm returns to Bay Area; slick and slow commute expected

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Tuesday, January 16, 2024 5:30AM
AccuWeather Forecast: Light rain moves in tomorrow
Get ready for some big changes. The remainder of the week is looking cloudier and stormier.
KGO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get ready for wet weather to return to the Bay Area this week. A Level 1 storm on ABC7's Exclusive Storm Impact Scale moves in Tuesday producing mainly light rain and showers, but also occasional downpours.

The biggest impact will be a slick and slow evening rush. Here's the breakdown of the conditions:

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Morning: Cloudy and quiet.

Midday: Isolated showers mainly in the North Bay.

Late afternoon/evening: Showers across the entire Bay Area with some scattered downpours; slick/slow commute is expected.

Night: Showers are isolated as storm system is exiting the Bay Area.

Midweek will be a little drier, but we can expect a series of rainy days beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend and into next week.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW