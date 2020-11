Storm system to bring threat of thunderstorms, showers, hail, windy weather to Bay Area this weekend

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Cooler, windy, wet weather will bring an "abrupt change" to the Bay Area forecast after a dry start to rainy season, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco On Friday, the Bay Area will be hit with a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale , bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the region.Nicco says a "light" 1 on the Storm Impact Scale means not everybody is going to get wet, but if you do "there's the possibility of lightning, hail, some brief downpours and even some gusty winds."In fact, the entire Bay Area will be under the threat of thunderstorms from 4 a.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday.Future Radar shows scattered showers are possible early Friday morning before the wet weather dries out during the morning commute.But then around noon, storms are expected to develop around Mendocino County and over the ocean before they steer their way onshore by the afternoon and evening hours."So, there's a chance of those scattered showers coming in, even as we head into Friday night through Saturday morning," added Nicco.Lingering showers are also possible Saturday and Sunday.Remember these are scattered shows, meaning "you could go from having nothing to up to a third of an inch of rain," explained Nicco.