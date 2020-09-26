Careers

More people can work remotely in Bay Area than anywhere else in CA, study finds

By ABC7 News Staff
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area has more people capable of working from home than anywhere else in California, according to a new study from the Bay Area Council.

The investigation also uncovered a large racial disparity.

RELATED: Bay Area's MTC approves plan to make 60% of workers remote by 2050

While 51 percent of white workers can work from home in the Bay Area, only 33 percent of Black employees have the same opportunity.

Further, 52 percent of Asians can work from home, whereas only 30 percent of Hispanics are able to work remotely.

Mission District community leader Jon Jacobo says people who can't work from home are often more vulnerable to COVID-19 exposure.

RELATED: Would you leave the Bay Area and move to Oklahoma for $10,000? Hundreds of remote workers are trying to

"It's folks having to car pool together, in a very close compact vehicle that you have all your co-workers with you to get to where you're going," Jacobo explains, "and that does not help the battle we're fighting which is trying to diminish the transmission of this virus."

"All the people who can shelter in place, who can get door dash when they get their food, go to the restaurant you order from and look in the back kitchen," he said. "You tell me who works there. The driver who is bringing your food. I mean all of this is interconnected. We're helping to take care of the city, the city should take care of us."

In all nearly 1.7 million Bay Area residents could be working from home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerscaliforniabay areatransportationhomepandemicstudyresearchrace in americaworkplacejobscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Early signs' COVID-19 transmission is spiking, CA health sec. says
Here's how close your county is to moving up a reopening tier
Prop 15: Voters to decide property tax hike on big business
COVID-19 help: How Oakland, SF are supporting Latino communities
Here's where fire danger is highest in the Bay Area this weekend
DOJ sends letter urging SF to open churches
SF's Charles Schwab donates catering services to families in need
Show More
Trump intends to tap Barrett for Supreme Court: Sources
Heat wave to bring 107-degree temps to Bay Area
What you need to know about California Prop. 14
5-year-old Santa Rosa girl receives letter from Queen Elizabeth
Local filmmakers host virtual fundraiser for Oakland's Fairyland
More TOP STORIES News