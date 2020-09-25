Bay Area's MTC approves plan to make 60% of workers remote by 2050

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A controversial plan to force large Bay Area companies to keep employees working from home is moving forward.It's not being fueled by coronavirus concerns, but rather climate change.The Metropolitan Transportation Commission approved a mandate Thursday that would have employers keep 60-percent of their workers home by 2050.Commission members say it would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 19 percent, whereas critics say retailers, restaurants, and public transit like Caltrain and BART will suffer heavily.The plan would be for companies with more than 25 employees, while businesses like grocery stores would be exempt.