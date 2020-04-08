Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: Maps show how much pollution has dropped in the Bay Area since shelter-in-place orders

By Tim Didion
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A single image helped alert the world to a once-in-a-lifetime side effect of the COVID-19 crisis. It was a satellite map, showing a dramatic drop in pollution levels over China after the country began to effectively quarantine its population.

Shortly afterward, air quality researchers like professor Ron Cohen at UC Berkeley predicted a similar effect here in the Bay Area. The EPA recently confirmed a more than on-third year-to-year drop in significant pollution levels around San Francisco.

"It's much bigger than drops of anything else we've ever looked at," said Cohen.

Cohen and his team have translated the numbers on one key pollutant, nitrogen dioxide, into a Bay Area version of the China map. Before-and-after images show NO2 levels dropping by roughly half in parts of the Bay Area from one week before the shelter-in-place order to the week after.

Cohen said a similar year-to-year drop helps confirm the effect wasn't a fluke of weather or other factors.

"There's tremendously less nitrogen dioxide in the atmosphere than there was before the shelter in place order," he said.

Maps show a side-by-side comparison in the drop of nitrogen dioxide in the Bay Area before and after the shelter-in-place orders in March 2020.

Maps show a side-by-side comparison in the drop of nitrogen dioxide in the Bay Area before and after the shelter-in-place orders in March 2020.

UC Berkeley



RELATED: Bay Area air pollution sees dramatic 24-hour drop on 10th day of shelter-in-place

Soon, he believes other key data will start to become more clear as well, allowing researchers to confirm not only how much pollution is in the air, but more precisely where it comes from.

"We think we know how much comes from cars, how much from trucks, how much from industry. And all of those things suddenly changed by different amounts. So we'll be able to check," Cohen added.

As specific industries potentially ramp down and back up again in the wake of COVID-19, a health and economic crisis could provide powerful discoveries about an environmental one.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessberkeleyenvironmentpollutioncoronavirus californiacoronavirusair quality
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 12 additional deaths
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Show More
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
More TOP STORIES News