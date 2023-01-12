Sinkhole closes both directions of Highway 92 near Half Moon Bay, CHP says

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Highway 92 in San Mateo County has been shut down again in both directions due to a sinkhole that formed overnight, CHP says.

The highway shut down at 3 a.m. from upper SR-35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road.

Sinkhole that formed on Highway 92 in San Mateo County. CHP Redwood City

The sinkhole formed at a spot where there was a dip that caused the road to close on Thursday, before reopening.

CHP says it is unknown when the highway will reopen. Currently, anyone going to Half Moon Bay will have to drive on Highway 1.