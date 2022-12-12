White December? Snow covers some Bay Area communities, surprises drivers

It's definitely not the dumping that Tahoe got this weekend, but some spots in the Bay Area saw some snow Sunday night!

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- The winter storm sweeping through the Bay Area brought snow overnight to some local communities.

While it wasn't the feet of snow that Tahoe saw, places like the Livermore foothills in the East Bay got a dusting of snow!

Video of snow falling was taken Sunday night just south of Livermore on San Antonio Valley Road.

Snow was still falling at around 10 p.m., with much more further up the mountain.

There was also snow in the North Bay. In Calistoga, some drivers got stuck Sunday night, including one driver who was trying to get from Santa Rosa to Clear Lake.

"So we were like really scared," Isabel Betanzos said. "We were like, 'Oh My God, hopefully we make it like to where we're supposed to be going.' And on our way down. We saw several cars that got into car accidents. And yeah, it was bad."

She said she was caught off-guard by the snow in her Toyota Corolla and had to wait almost two hours for a tow truck to helper get her out. She saw over a dozen other cars that had slipped off the road.

Parts of Lake County saw a healthy dusting of snow. There was enough snow sticking in Middletown near Cobb Mountain, elevation 4,700, that plows had to be called in.

Icy conditions made driving a bit trecherous in the area.

Snow also fell in Anderson Springs, Whispering Pines and at some of the other higher elevations in the area.

Meanwhile, the storm brought white out conditions in the high Sierra with multiple feet of snow piling up.

Traveling along Interstate 80 and Highway 50 toward Lake Tahoe has been slow going and traffic has been stopped at various times for snow and ice removal.

Some of the Tahoe area ski resorts had to close their lifts over the weekend, when high winds made them unsafe.

