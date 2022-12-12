'It's amazing': Bay Area drying out from big storm; Tahoe digging out from fresh snow

The Bay Area is drying out from a serious drenching after the weekend's powerful storm brought wind, rain, plus snow to the Lake Tahoe region.

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area is still drying out from a serious drenching this weekend after a powerful storm brought wind and rain -- along with lots of snow to the Lake Tahoe region.

"It was just a thud -- a dull thud -- and the house shook a little bit," said Bob Mass.

Mass says that a wakeup call came early Sunday morning when a giant Oak tree fell onto Elinor Avenue in Mill Valley.

"It's a very old tree, probably 80 feet tall, with a big canopy," Mass said.

MORE: LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

The tree came down on an SUV belonging to Zack Phillip's wife. Damage estimates are still unclear.

"It's hard to say. There's a lot of weight pinning it down, looks like the tree came down gently and rested. Fingers crossed there's not too much damage," Phillips said.

The National Park Service says lots of trees came down in Point Reyes, blocking some hiking trails.

The weekend storm was intense, dumping lots of rain across the Bay Area. Rain was back again on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: 'First big storm': Weekend winter weather pounds Bay Area, brings flooding and topples trees

Up in the Sierra, the snow was really piling up.

"You need to see this. It's amazing," said Randy Davis from Truckee.

Davis is a former ABC7 News photographer. He showed us how much snow the storm dumped at his Truckee home.

"Right there, can you see it? That's a hot tub," he said.

MORE: Timeline: Heavy rain and possible thunderstorms in Bay Area continues, snow dump blankets Tahoe

Davis says they got about 3 feet of snow. Other areas of Tahoe got much more over the weekend.

"We have been digging out, using a snow blower when possible. You might see my wife back there. She's the shoveler -- my back doesn't like shoveling," Davis added.

He says they lost power overnight. Luckily, flashlights and a fireplace were standing by for him to read a good book.

But all the new snow is needed.

"We're happy to have it. All the lakes around here are really low. This will make a big difference if it keeps up," Davis said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live