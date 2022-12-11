'First big storm': Weekend winter weather pounds Bay Area, brings flooding and topples trees

Weekend winter weather pounds the Bay Area, bringing floods and tree-toppling winds with the storm.

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The largest storm of the season brought heavy rain and wind to the Bay Area Saturday. It caused trees to fall and the power to go out.

The storm was intense, bringing fierce, heavy rains. Driving was a bit treacherous on Highway 101 in San Rafael.

There was street flooding in Mill Valley, causing Pickleweed Inlet to overflow into a nearby soccer field.

And then there was wind.

"First the fire department came, they put up tape, because of live wires," said neighbor Jeff Gilliam.

Gilliam showed us a giant Live Oak tree which toppled onto Wickham Drive in Mill Valley Saturday morning bringing a power pole down with it, electricity was knocked out to several homes but nobody was hurt.

The storm was unusual. I've been here 45 years this is not something that's frequent," said Gilliam.

In Monte Rio, four homes were damaged when several trees fell during the storm. A limb tore a hole through the roof of a house where Cynthia Cook from Pacifica was staying.

"We knew it was a tree limb, grateful we were inside and not outside enjoying the weather but this was a bit much, more than we anticipated," said Cook.

"This is our first big storm we've had in several years of drought and trees are starting to topple over," said Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman.

In Novato, there was a huge traffic backup. One lane of northbound Highway 101 was flooded for several hours during the heavy rains.

"The weather is frightful but giving back to the community is delightful," said Rachelle Mesheau from Redwood Empire Food Bank.

The storm didn't stop workers at the Redwood Empire Food Bank from keeping their holiday food drive going outdoors in Santa Rosa.

"You don't even need to get out of your car. We've got our elves on site to take food for families who'll need it this holiday season," Mesheau said.

