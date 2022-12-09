'Strong storm': North Bay residents clear storm drains, firefighters urge preparedness

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Rain is moving into the Bay Area and many across the region are getting ready for a real soaking, but they are hoping storms don't bring flooding or mudslides.

Landscaper Abraham Terraza was working fast on Thursday. He's collecting leaves in and around a storm drain on Kent Avenue in Kentfield in hopes of preventing a flood.

"They're talking about rain coming soon. We have to finish before the rain starts," said Terraza.

Homeowner Susan Holloway showed us the plaque on her front steps, the high-water mark for flooding back in 2005, she says she never wants history to repeat itself.

"I'm confident but we're all trying to do whatever we can to clear all the stuff away so storm drains are clear," said Holloway.

The last storm brought rain and spinouts across the Bay Area. The CHP is asking drivers to play it safe this weekend when rains could be heavy.

"Normally we see spinouts during wet weather, and people are still driving the same speed if not faster, we ask people to slow down," said CHP Officer Darrel Horner.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department tweeted, "A strong storm is forecasted for this weekend, residents in and around Glass Fire burn scar should be prepared."

"The concern becomes if rainfall rates get to the point where it creates land movement, debris flow, mudslides, rockslides," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

Last year, several Santa Rosa neighborhoods saw flooding which prompted evacuations.

Matt and Jeff's Car Wash in Novato was busy, despite the approaching storm. They're open, rain or shine.

"Basically, if a customer comes in and their car gets rained on within a few days of having it washed, we will rewash it once the storms are through," said owner Jeff Coplin.

PG &E says it's ready for the storms. The utility is staging crews and equipment across the Bay Area in case of outages this week and weekend.

