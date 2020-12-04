WATCH TODAY: 5 Bay Area counties to announce new restrictions, sources say

Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco and the City of Berkeley (which has its own public health department) are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. today. We'll be streaming the press conference live; check back to watch and read updates.
The six health officers are reportedly planning to move ahead of the state's timeline, which is to trigger a new, modified stay-at-home order once ICU capacity in a certain region reaches 15%. These health officers believe that at that point, stricter action may be too late, our sources say, and these new restrictions will take effect Sunday.
It's not yet clear whether these five counties plan to move ahead with Gov. Gavin Newsom's full proposed restrictions, or if they will only implement some of them.
As things stand, the Bay Area is projected to reach that 15% threshold by mid-December. When that happens the entire region will have to close more businesses and enter a stay-at-home order similar to the one we had in March (with a few key exceptions).
Here's what would need to change:
- Restaurants would close to both indoor and outdoor dining. They could only do takeout or delivery.
- Bars and wineries have to close (indoor and outdoor)
- Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and other personal care services have to close
- All retail stores can stay open, but must drop capacity to 20%
- Private gatherings of any size will be prohibited
Schools that have already received a waiver to reopen can stay open. All "critical infrastructure" can remain open, as well.
The new restrictions will be in place for at least three weeks, then reassessed weekly based on ICU capacity.
The "Bay Area" region as it's defined by the state includes Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma counties, according to the state.
The six other counties not participating in Friday's press conference won't be compelled to enact more restrictions until the entire region has ICU capacity under 15%. However, each county is always allowed to implement stricter regulations than the state, just not looser restrictions.