'More flooding': A look at storm impact as Bay Area residents prepare for another atmospheric river

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Saturday brought another rain-soaked day to the Bay Area. Many residents are still cleaning up from the last Atmospheric River event. And another storm is on the way.

More rain pelted Marin County on Saturday, roads were slick and windshield wipers got another workout.

In Mill Valley, a crane was helping with the big cleanup on Hillside Avenue where a 50-foot Oak tree crashed into a home, during the last storm. Tree removal experts says they've been slammed with calls and it's not over yet.

"There's another atmospheric river Monday and Tuesday, we'll see more trees down," Rich Torrenssn from Elite Tree Service.

In Sonoma County, creeks and streams are running high. First responders are preparing for an additional 3-7 inches of rain, that's a concern for more flooding because there's nowhere for the water to go.

"Soils again are very saturated, our rivers and creeks are running full. With more rain, we expect more flooding in localized areas," said Karen Hancock from the Sonoma County Fire District.

In San Mateo County, Highway 84 was closed in both directions at Portola Road to Skyline Blvd, after a landslide caused a giant crack in the roadway. Detours are in place.

And in Soquel in Santa Cruz County, crews have managed to fix and re-open one lane of Main Street restoring access to 450 homes, residents were cut off when swollen Bates Creek washed away part of the road.

The rain didn't stop TJ Maguire from going for a walk with her dog Moose.

"It's crazy, I know we need it but I wish it was more spaced out, poor him, I had to get him a bathrobe to dry him off," Maguire said.

No rain delay here, some brave players from San Anselmo's Rec Softball League were determine to get a practice in.

"Nothing is going to stop us, our season opens Saturday and our kids want to be out here playing so practices are on and kids are having fun," said Darcy Bell from San Anselmo Rec Softball League.

