Bay Area storm: Over 92K customers without power, most in South Bay, PG&E says

PG&E officials held a news conference Monday afternoon, detailing their restoration efforts, which they say is the largest response to a winter storm event ever.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG &E is reporting massive power outages on Tuesday as a result of another storm that hit the Bay Area with more storms on the way.

A Level 2 storm on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale is here with high winds causing more downed trees, power lines, and damage with continued outages.

The majority of the outages are in the South Bay.

Officials said since New Year's Eve, they've restored power to 1.5 million customers across the state.

While outages were down to over 10,000 Monday evening, they have now skyrocketed Tuesday morning.

Here's a breakdown of outages in the Bay Area by region as of 5:45 a.m. Tuesday :

South Bay: 65,023

San Francisco: 91

North Bay: 5,883

East Bay: 6,570

Peninsula: 15,086

Total: 92,653

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

