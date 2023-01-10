Bay Area storm live updates: Flood Warning canceled for Russian River as impact is widespread

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The intense storms that have battered the San Francisco Bay Area for over a week the past few days have caused flooding on roadways and highways around the region, as well as significant storm damage.

According to our ABC7 meteorologists, there is a Level 2 storm Tuesday and Wednesday, with more soggy days ahead.

This includes a Flood Watch through Tuesday.

Jan. 10, 2023

4:45 a.m.

Flood Warning canceled for Russian River

The flood warning along the Russian River has been canceled as cresting moved just below the 32-foot flood stage.

However, there remains significant flooding and damage in the area. The parking lot at Steelhead Beach on the Russian River is underwater.

John Cordes says his friend's entire yard in Guerneville flooded and his only way out was by boat.

Two cars submerged in flood waters at Slusser and River Roads just outside Santa Rosa.

Fire crews also helped rescue the driver trapped in a Mercedes.

4:30 a.m.

Southbound Hwy 17 has reopened

Following a landslide that blocked the road on Monday, Highway 17 at Glenwood Dr. in Los Gatos has reopened.

Before reopening the highway, CHP officers were out checking the roadways, which were lined with downed trees.

Jan. 9, 2023

7:45 p.m.

All lanes reopened on Highway 101 in Gilroy

The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 101 in Gilroy have reopened, according to a Caltrans tweet. Both directions closed following major flooding on the highway and homes flooding.

Video shows homes, highways near Gilroy flooded following major storm

6:15p.m.

Southbound Highway 101 in Gilroy reopens

ABC7's Amanda del Castillo said the southbound direction of Highway 101 in Gilroy has reopened.

5:30 p.m.

The following roads remain closed or experiencing flooding in Gilroy:

101 South of Monterey Road

Northbound-one lane is open, all southbound lanes are closed. Closure anticipated through at least 6 p.m. For updates, visit here.

Castro Valley Road

Mesa Road

Miller Avenue at Silva's Crossing

The City of Gilroy said drivers need to avoid Silva's Crossing and the Christmas Hill Park area due to high flood waters and dangerous conditions.

As of 5:30 p.m., the following roads are now open to traffic:

Bolsa Road (traffic is backed up and slow)

Wren Avenue

Mantelli Road

Burchell Road

3:30 p.m.

Evacuation warnings issued for parts of Santa Clara Co. due to flooding

Evacuation warnings have been issued for residents living in the areas of Highway 101 and Bolsa Road due to flooding and other severe weather impacts.

The areas include:

South of Hwy 152, East of Hwy 101.

South of Pacheco Pass (Hwy 152) and East of Hwy 101.

South of Luchessa Ave. and East of Thomas Rd.

East of Santa Teresa Blvd. to Castro Valley Rd.

North of Castro Valley Rd. to Luchessa Ave.

North of Hwy 25 between Hwy 101 & Bloomfield Rd.

West of Bloomfield Ave. between Hwy 25 & Pacheco Pass (Hwy 152)

East of Hwy 101 to Pacheco Pass (Hwy 152)

12:50 p.m.

Stretch of southbound Hwy 101 closed near Gilroy due to flooding

A stretch of southbound Highway 101 is closed near Gilroy on Monday due to flooding, police said.

Southbound lanes at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway, are closed, according to an advisory sent shortly before noon.

Bolsa Road is also flooding between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue, police said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

11:50 p.m.

San Jose reporting several road closures due to flooding, landslides

The City of San Jose is reporting several road closure throughout the city due to flooding and landslides. Officials say Bailey Road between McKean Road and Santa Teresa is closed due to flooding and slides. Gardendale Drive, south of Hillsdale Avenue is closed due to "water levels overtopping." Lastly, Mill Pond Drive under Highway 87 is closed due to flooding.

11:45 a.m.

Santa Cruz. Co bridge collapses into Carrolitos Creek

Fire officials are warning drivers to use another route in Santa Cruz County after the Browns Valley Road Bridge collapsed into the Carrolitos Creek. They say crews have responded to the scene and made contact with residents in the area.

11:30 a.m.

San Jose airport parking lot closed due to flooding

Officials at Mineta San Jose Int'l Aiport say Parking Lot 2 is currently closed due to flooding. Officials say that it does not impact cars already in the lot but the entrance to the lot. Travelers are being advised to use an alternative lot if you are parking at the airport today.

11:10 a.m.

Flooding reported on Crossover Drive through Golden Gate Park

Residents are encouraged to avoid the stretch of Crossover Drive that runs through Golden Gate Park due to flooding, according to an alert notification from AlertSF.

Emergency crews are working to clear the road between Fulton Street and Lincoln Way.

Drivers can expect additional travel time, and should consider alternative routes, said the notification.

10:50 a.m.

All westbound lanes of Hwy 37 in Marin County closed due to flooding

Caltrans says all westbound lanes of Highway 37 at Atherton Drive in Marin County are closed due to flooding. For live traffic conditions head to https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

10:45 a.m.

Road closures reported in Fairfield due to flooding

Flooding in Fairfield resulted in some road closures Monday morning, police said.

The closures include the on- and off- ramps to: Webster Street from Highway 12 and from Jackson Street to Highway 12. In addition, Abernathy at Suisun Valley Road are closed due to floods, according to police.

Residents were advised to never drive through flooded roadways and if possible, to avoid traveling.

Flooding can be reported to the Fairfield Police Departments dispatch at (707) 428-7300.

10 a.m.

Southbound Highway 17 closed due to landslide

The California Highway Patrol tweeted out Monday morning that southbound Highway 17 is closed south of Glenwood Drive due to a landslide.

8:50 a.m.

Several Petaluma roads closed due to flooding

Roads across Petaluma has been closed due to flooding that has stranded several drivers. Authorities advise residents to avoid flooded roads and use detours. They say the rain is subsiding in the area but runoff from the Petaluma River watershed will continue for the next few hours.

Petaluma Blvd North between Corona Road and US 101.

Old Redwood Hwy between North McDowell and US 101.

The intersection of Petaluma North and Industrial Drive/Stony Point Road is closed.

Stony Point Road between Petaluma Blvd North and Pepper Road.

Rainsville Road between Stony Road and Liberty Road.

Lakeville Hwy (SR-116) between Stage Gulch Road and Frates Road.

Westbound Lakeville in the 100 block, near Madison Street.

Northbound North McDowell at Redwood Way.

8:15 a.m.

An Evacuation Warning has been issued for parts of Vacaville

Authorities have issued an Evacuation Warning for residents in the Southwood Place area in Vacaville. Officials say anyone living South of Marshall Road, East of Peabody, North of Alamo and West of the Putah Canal is advised there is a potential threat to life and property.

6:40 a.m.

Santa Cruz County evacuations

There are evacuations happening Monday morning in Santa Cruz County as the San Lorenzo River is at flood stage.

Aptos Beach Flats are under evacuation orders, as well as people in Felton Grove and Paradise Park.

You are also asked to leave if you are in Soquel Wharf Road.

People evacuating in the county can go to the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville and Cabrillo College in Aptos. Both areas are pet friendly and have RV parking.

Santa Cruz County provided this link to check on evacuations. You can also call 831-454-2285 for details on evacuations and shelters.

5:00 a.m.

President Biden approves California Emergency Declaration

The White House has approved Governor Gavin Newsom's request to declare a federal emergency in California due to floods and storms.

This allows the state to get more federal funds and resources.

That includes Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma, and Santa Cruz counties.

This comes after Newsome announced the state government has mobilized resources.

Jan. 8, 2023

5:30 p.m.

Several Sonoma Co. schools will remain closed due to severe weather

As of Sunday night, some Sonoma County schools will remain closed on Monday due to severe weather. Here's a list.

2:45 p.m.

Gov. Newsom discusses statewide efforts on flood safety amid severe winter storms

In a press conference, Governor Gavin Newsom and state, local and federal officials provided updates on the ongoing severe winter storms impacting California. The Governor highlighted flood preparations and discuss statewide efforts around flood safety.

He says the state government has mobilized resources to respond to flooding, power outages and major disasters.

Gov. Newsom is urging the public to use common sense and avoid putting yourself in dangerous situations.

"Just a foot of water and your car is floating. Half a foot of water and you're off your feet. Half a foot of water you're losing control of your vehicle. We're seeing people go around these detours. because they don't see any obstacles. they think everything is fine. putting their lives at risk and putting first responders lives at risk.

The California National Guard has mobilized troops and has four rescue helicopters on standby- including one here in the Bay Area.

Ambulance strike teams have also been activated around the state.

Drivers are being asked to postpone travel, if possible.

11:45 a.m.

A High Wind Warning issued for the entire Bay Area starting tonight through Monday morning

A High Wind Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire Bay Area starting at 8 p.m. tonight lasting through tomorrow morning, ABC7 meteorologist Drew Tuma tweeted on Sunday. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph around the Bay shoreline with 80 mph gusts possible along the coast and in our hills. Expect more trees down and power outages.

The National Weather Service says south winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected in the valley locations. 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph above 1000 feet.

Local gusts to around 80 mph along the coast and highest peaks.

The High Wind Warning is issued for Marin Coastal Range, Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains, Coastal North Bay, Including Point Reyes National Seashore and North Bay Interior Valleys.

The NWS says damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

9:30 a.m.

Flood Warning issued for Guadalupe River in Santa Clara County on Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Guadalupe River in Santa Clara County above the Almaden Expressway on Monday.

"The next in a series of strong storms will move into the area tonight into Monday. Excessive rainfall will lead to increasing flooding concerns through the day on Monday as the heaviest rain is expected to fall between the hours of 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday," the NWS wrote.

8:30 a.m.

Muir Woods closed Sunday as park officials asses wind damage

Park officials say Muir Woods in Mill Valley will be closed on Sunday as they will assess the park from high wind damage. They said all parking reservations will be automatically canceled and refunded.

