Timeline: Flood Watch, Wind Advisory in effect with highest threats in North Bay; gusts 50+ mph

We have a level 2 moderate storm today with the heaviest rain and strongest winds expected between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tomorrow remains mostly dry.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area will once again see more rain, flood threats, and damage on Wednesday with another storm moving through before a much-needed dry Thursday.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Today's storm is a level 2 on the exclusive ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale.

The steadiest rain and strongest winds are expected between 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. today. There will likely new pockets of flooding, more trees down today.

There will be mainly light showers for the morning commute. After that, downpours and gusty winds are expected.

The storm will exit between 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. today.

The flood threat highest in the North Bay but everyone should be on guard for new pockets of flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect only for the North Bay today for the highest chance of flooding.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire Bay Area today for gusts 50 mph+. More downed trees and isolated power outages are likely.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live