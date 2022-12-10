East Bay firefighters say small storms can have big impact as fire season becomes year-round

Although far from ending the current drought, the downpour from small storms can still make a difference, according to Bay Area fire officials.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- This time of year at the outdoor Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek, the pressure is on to beat the holiday shopping crowds, and this weekend, even the rain.

"Try to beat the rain, beat the crowds. It's (going to be) Saturday, getting close to Christmas. Do what you can, get it done," says John Swift, a Livermore resident, who was at the plaza shopping for a gift for his wife.

TIMELINE: Heavy rain in Bay Area this weekend, massive snow dump in Tahoe

"Yeah, not shopping tomorrow. Might be crowded, but I just don't want to walk around in the rain," says Sandy, an Alamo resident, who only wanted to be identified by first name.

December kicked off with a series of winter storms. This weekend, another storm is expected to dump several rounds of heavy rain across the Bay Area. Far from ending the current drought, the downpour can still make a difference, says Steve Hill with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

"Our fire season, for better or for worse, is very close to year-round now here in Northern California, across much of the western United States. So, that means we get a little respite here with these winter months," says Hill.

LIVE: Track real-time weather conditions in the Bay Area

He says vegetation fires aren't just limited to the traditional fire season anymore. Though longer-term forecasts predict another dry winter for much of California, Hill says these small storms keep the ground moist, which can help limit the spread of wildfires, even in winter months.

"In the last few weeks, we have certainly responded to a number of vegetation fires. They just go anywhere, very fast anyway, because of the damp conditions we have," explains Hill.

The Bay Area may get between to one to two inches of rain this weekend, with minor flooding in some parts. Downed trees and isolated powers outages are also possible in areas that get high gusts of wind.

Back at the Broadway Plaza, some shoppers say the rain may be an inconvenience, but not an obstacle.

MORE: Major winter storm could make Tahoe travel 'difficult to impossible' Saturday

"We will shop in the rain, because we are dedicated shoppers. Absolutely!" says Dorene Adams with a laugh. She was shopping at the plaza with her daughter.

Fire officials say the much needed rain brings its own set of challenges. Hill says it is a reminder to slow down when driving. "Arrive Alive" is one of the slogans they are promoting.

Hill says with more people staying home, it's important to keep an eye on candles and the fireplace for fire dangers.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live