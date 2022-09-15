From record heat to record rainfall? Here's timeline of storm heading to Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A storm is brewing and taking aim at the Bay Area this weekend.

According to ABC7 News Meteorologist Sandhya Patel, we have chances of rain starting Saturday with a Level 1 system on the Storm Impact Scale.

She says the best possibility will be Sunday and Monday with slight chances Saturday night and possibly lingering into early Tuesday.

The prospects for rain have gone up which is encouraging.

Right now, Sandhya says it looks like a .10"-.50" is expected between Sunday and Monday. However, there are a few computer models that are showing much higher totals.

This is still several days out so stay tuned as these numbers will change.

While September is one of our drier months, it's not unusual to see some showers.

Gusty southerly winds will accompany the system.

