'Refreshing change' in weather coming to Bay Area this weekend after 3 days of critical fire conditions, record heat

The Red Flag Warning was originally extended for North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and Diablo Range until 8 p.m. Saturday, however, that was changed Friday night and the warning expired at 6 p.m.
A Heat Advisory is also in effect until 9 p.m.
"We are talking 90s everywhere, even on the coast, with moderate-to-high risk of heat illness through 9 p.m.," said Nicco.
Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows temperatures 19-24 above average on Friday.
Record highs include 98 in Concord, 97 in Livermore and Napa, 96 in San Rafael and San Jose, 95 in Hayward, 94 in Oakland and Redwood City, 92 in Richmond and Millbrae, 90 in downtown San Francisco.
Nicco says, "the sea breeze will kick in late this afternoon at the coast" and impact the weather tomorrow, bringing 70s to the coast and San Francisco, but it will still be in the 90s inland.
That all changes on Sunday.
"The marine layer fog will be back Sunday morning and again Monday morning," said Nicco.
We can expect 60s, 70s, 80s on Monday.
"These temperatures, while 10 to 20 degrees cooler than today, are still going to be a little bit above average, but definitely a refreshing change," said Nicco.