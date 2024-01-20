From sandbags to clearing storm drains, Bay Area prepares for heavy rain and potential flooding

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rain is already coming down across the Bay Area as a "parade of storms" will bring heavy downpours at times with possibility of flooding through next week. Here's how residents across the region are preparing.

North Bay

In the North Bay, first responders and residents are getting ready for the series of storms that's set to pound the region with wind and rain through next week.

Doug Simon was filling as many sandbags as he could at the Santa Rosa Municipal Services Center.

"I'm here to prevent flooding in front of my house to divert water because the heavy rain is coming," said Simon.

We found a Santa Rosa Public Works crew on the job, making sure city storm drains are clear and ready for a lot of water.

In Novato, a roofing crew was covering a roof with a giant blue tarp to keep the house dry.

First Responders are preparing for 3-5 inches of rain through Tuesday. The series of storms is bringing the threat of flooding and possible landslides. Last year, a landslide on Cooper Drive left several homes red-tagged. Plastic sheeting is now in place to protect the hillside.

"Some of the stuff we like to remind residents to do if you're living on hillsides - to check the hillsides look for any movement that may be happening," said Will Powers from Santa Rosa Fire Department.

San Francisco

In San Francisco, barricades are out on the streets as public works hopes they will stop rising water from getting into buildings.

In San Francisco, sandbag stations are stocked and ready to go. People who live and work on Folsom Street are taking advantage.

At the edge of the road, big barriers are put out as public works hopes they will stop rising water from getting into these buildings. This street got hit hard by last winter's storms

But flooding isn't the only concern. Rain-soaked trees can be dangerous.

"These seem to take on a lot more water, and once they get top heavy and the soil is lose, they're going to come down," Frank Vasquez of Vasquez arbor care said.

Frank Vasquez and his team will be ready to go this weekend.

It's hard to predict when a tree might come down, but when they do - look out.

Just this week, a giant eucalyptus tree fell in golden gate park. And it wasn't even raining.

"When you're under pressure, things start to happen and you can make wrong decisions so going over some of the safety issues, when to leave a situation, when its safe to work in a situation," Vasquez said.

Others aren't letting the rain stop them.

At LuxFit in Hayes Valley, you can't sweat without getting a little wet.

"There might be some waterfalls to our left and to our right but for the most part, we can stay absolutely dry and get our workouts in," Brandon Vu, co-owner of LuxFit said.

The outdoor gym has tents up over their equipment.

Co-owner Brandon vu says they'll stay open, but they'll have to make some adjustments.

"For group classes, we have a lot of folks in the house, which beginning of the year it's been hot at the gym, so maybe we are getting a little tighter and closer with our neighbors but otherwise it is business as usual," Vu said.

They stayed open during strong downpours last year, and are ready to do it again.

"We can make it happen, just come bundled and come prepared," he added.

