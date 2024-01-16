'Are we dead?': Family describes terrifying moment large tree crushed cars in SF's Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Arborists worked overnight to remove a massive tree that came crashing down in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park Monday, damaging five cars and causing 11 people to be rescued.

The fallen limbs crushed the cars on Crossover Dr. blocking northbound lanes just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters say 11 people were rescued from inside of those vehicles, including some children. Two of those rescued had to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It's known to be a busy road that connects 19th Ave. and Park Presidio on the west side of the city. It took city crews more than six hours to get 19th Ave. cleared and reopened around 10 p.m. Monday.

The San Francisco Fire Department says it's still working alongside the city's recreation and park department's arborists to finish removing what's left of the tree.

One family was inside one of the cars on their way to San Jose yesterday when the tree came down. They describe the terrifying moment.

"We saw the tree, It was just slow motion," Rick Wee said. "And it literally just came down on our roof."

"Seriously I thought, are we dead?" Sandy Yeung said. "But then I looked around at my kids making sure there was no blood or glass or anything impounding them."

There is no word of what caused the tree to fall.

