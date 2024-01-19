  • Watch Now

TIMELINE: 'Parade of storms' begins Friday in Bay Area with rain in forecast for next 6 days

Drew Tuma
ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Friday, January 19, 2024 4:30PM
After a cloudy and dry morning, our next storm will move in this afternoon with rain becoming heavier in the evening and winds turning gusty.
KGO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Multiple storms are bringing wet weather back to the Bay Area Friday evening, with the wet pattern continuing into early next week.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Rain is arriving Friday afternoon and the wet pattern continues into next week.

Here's a timeline of this "parade of storms":

Friday Timeline

Friday is a Level 1 Light on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

  • 11 a.m.: Light showers mainly along the coast
  • 4/5/6 p.m.: Steady rain across the entire Bay Area. Heavy at times
  • 11 p.m.: Showers more scattered in nature. Isolated downpours

Wet Pattern Friday - Wednesday

Saturdy, Sunday and Monday are Level 2 Moderate storms and Tuesday and Wednesday are Level 1.

  • While we track heavy rain at times, there will also be dry periods too over the next 6 days.
  • Friday evening - Saturday morning is our first round of rain, heavy at times.
  • Saturday PM - Sunday AM will have lighter, scattered showers.
  • Sunday PM - Monday AM will see another round of heavy rain. Monday AM could also see thunderstorms.
  • By Monday, our ground will be saturated. We could see minor flooding on roads, streams, creeks and also shallow landslides.
  • Winds will be gusty throughout this period which could create isolated power outages.
  • In the Sierra, snow levels will be high, above 6,000 ft. there will likely be 1-2 ft of new snow on the highest peaks.

Report a correction or typo
