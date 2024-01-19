TIMELINE: 'Parade of storms' begins Friday in Bay Area with rain in forecast for next 6 days

After a cloudy and dry morning, our next storm will move in this afternoon with rain becoming heavier in the evening and winds turning gusty.

After a cloudy and dry morning, our next storm will move in this afternoon with rain becoming heavier in the evening and winds turning gusty.

After a cloudy and dry morning, our next storm will move in this afternoon with rain becoming heavier in the evening and winds turning gusty.

After a cloudy and dry morning, our next storm will move in this afternoon with rain becoming heavier in the evening and winds turning gusty.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Multiple storms are bringing wet weather back to the Bay Area Friday evening, with the wet pattern continuing into early next week.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Rain is arriving Friday afternoon and the wet pattern continues into next week.

Here's a timeline of this "parade of storms":

Friday Timeline

Friday is a Level 1 Light on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.

11 a.m.: Light showers mainly along the coast

Light showers mainly along the coast 4/5/6 p.m.: Steady rain across the entire Bay Area. Heavy at times

Steady rain across the entire Bay Area. Heavy at times 11 p.m.: Showers more scattered in nature. Isolated downpours

Wet Pattern Friday - Wednesday

Saturdy, Sunday and Monday are Level 2 Moderate storms and Tuesday and Wednesday are Level 1.

While we track heavy rain at times, there will also be dry periods too over the next 6 days.

Friday evening - Saturday morning is our first round of rain, heavy at times.

Saturday PM - Sunday AM will have lighter, scattered showers.

Sunday PM - Monday AM will see another round of heavy rain. Monday AM could also see thunderstorms.

By Monday, our ground will be saturated. We could see minor flooding on roads, streams, creeks and also shallow landslides.

Winds will be gusty throughout this period which could create isolated power outages.

In the Sierra, snow levels will be high, above 6,000 ft. there will likely be 1-2 ft of new snow on the highest peaks.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live"