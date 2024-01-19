TIMELINE: 'Parade of storms' begins Friday in Bay Area with rain in forecast for next 6 days

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Multiple storms are bringing wet weather back to the Bay Area Friday evening, with the wet pattern continuing into early next week.
Rain is arriving Friday afternoon and the wet pattern continues into next week.
Here's a timeline of this "parade of storms":
Friday is a Level 1 Light on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale.
Saturdy, Sunday and Monday are Level 2 Moderate storms and Tuesday and Wednesday are Level 1.
