Peak winds hit the Bay Area during this week's winter storm, the strongest ever recorded, according to National Weather Service.

Peak winds hit Bay Area during this week's winter storm; Loma Prieta reaches gusty record, NWS says

SAN FRANCISCO -- Wind gusts reached 97 miles per hour atop Loma Prieta during the storm that just passed, according to an announcement late Tuesday from the National Weather Service.

The gusts were the strongest recorded in the Bay Area.

At 3,790 feet elevation, Loma Prieta is the highest peak in the Santa Cruz Mountains and is about 10 miles west of Highway 17 in Santa Clara County.

Live storm updates: PG &E continues efforts to restore power to thousands in Bay Area

The service reports three other areas recorded gusts of 90 mph or more: 93 mph in Marin County's Road to Ranches area and in Alameda County's Mines Tower area, and 90 mph in Marin County's Lucas Valley.

Gusts of 77 mph hit the San Francisco International Airport, where the FAA halted flights for about two hours Tuesday.

FlightAware reported 486 flights were delayed and 91 flights were canceled Tuesday that were scheduled to either depart or land in San Francisco.

The ripple effect of the weather caused officials to delay 25 flights and cancel 10 more scheduled for Wednesday.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live