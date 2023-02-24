Storm timeline: More snow, rain expected as Bay Area sees coldest temps of season

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is bracing for more cold temperatures and winter storms with snow Between Thursday night and Friday morning.

A Level 2 storm on the ABC7 Exclusive Storm Impact Scale moved into the region later Thursday evening bringing with it more widespread snow overnight on our hills and mountains.

THURSDAY 4PM - FRIDAY - Level 2 Storm

Cold: Temps will drop into the 30s tonight.

Wind: A Wind Advisory will begin at 4 p.m. for gusts 30-45 mph+. More trees may come down.

Rain: We will see .25" - 1"+ of rain tonight into tomorrow. Ponding on roads is the worst effect. Not expecting widespread flooding issues.

Snow: A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect this evening for our hills and peaks. Likely the heaviest snow will fall between 10 p.m. Thurs - 6 a.m. Friday

Meteorologist Drew Tuma says it is now within the realm of possibilities that parts of the East Bay Hills, like Grizzly Peak, could see 6"-12" of snow by Friday. It's even possible Twin Peaks in San Francisco could see flurries or a dusting of snow Friday morning.

