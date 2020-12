Demonstrators cause traffic delays on Bay Bridge toward San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Demonstrators are causing traffic delays on the Bay Bridge Saturday afternoon.Video shows a backup in westbound lanes heading toward San Francisco.The demonstration involves Sikhs activists rallying in solidarity with farmers in India who are protesting against new agriculture measures in the country.The COVID-19-conscious car rally began in Oakland Saturday morning, moved onto the bridge and is heading to the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, according to organizers with the Jakara Movement.