LIVE: All westbound lanes of Bay Bridge blocked due to protesters

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Protesters on the eastern span of the Bay Bridge have blocked all westbound lanes Thursday morning.

No cars are currently able to get into San Francisco. Westbound lanes of the bridge can be seen empty as traffic backs up.

Protesters block all westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge, in a photo shared by the demonstrators on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Brooke Anderson/movementphotographer

Images show six cars blocking the lanes as the protesters call for a cease-fire in the Middle East.

Protesters were lying down with white sheets over their bodies that say "stop the genocide."

They were also holding up large banners that say "stop the genocide. No US military air to Israel."

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.