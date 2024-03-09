Subject in custody, lockdown lifted in Bay Point following armed barricaded incident: authorities

A lockdown in one East Bay neighborhood has been lifted following an incident involving an armed barricaded subject, authorities said.

A lockdown in one East Bay neighborhood has been lifted following an incident involving an armed barricaded subject, authorities said.

A lockdown in one East Bay neighborhood has been lifted following an incident involving an armed barricaded subject, authorities said.

A lockdown in one East Bay neighborhood has been lifted following an incident involving an armed barricaded subject, authorities said.

BAY POINT, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect is in custody after a nine-hour-long standoff in Contra Costa County.

The sheriff's office says it began after deputies found a man shot near Lancaster Circle in Bay Point around 1:30 a.m.

Deputies were alerted to a potential suspect in that case inside a nearby apartment.

People in the area of Chadwick Lane, Lancaster Circle and Lancaster Lane were told by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office early Saturday morning to go inside, close and lock all windows and doors, and not to call 911 unless they need to report a life-threatening emergency, while officers negotiated a surrender.

The suspect was finally taken into custody and the lockdown lifted just after 10:30 a.m.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live