2 injured after fire breaks out at Bayer manufacturing facility in Berkeley, company official says

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people were injured after a fire broke out at Bayer's West Berkeley campus Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson for the pharmaceutical company.

In a statement given to ABC7 News, the fire was contained to one area of Bayer's manufacturing buildings. Officials say the fire was put out by sprinklers and support from the Berkeley Fire Department.

The spokesperson says the two contractors who were injured were taken to the hospital for further evaluation and care. Bayer nor authorities have released details on the extent of those individuals' injuries.

Berkeley fire crews remain on scene and are working with Bayer to determine the cause of the fire.

